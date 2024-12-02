Hinjilicut: In a shocking display of inhuman behaviour, an actor consuming a live pig on the stage during a drama performance has sparked widespread outrage in the state. During a stage performance at Ralaba village under this block in Ganjam district, the performers were seen brutally slaughtering and consuming a pig.

A video of the event, held November 24, has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from various quarters. The video also showed venomous snakes being used on the stage. The event occurred during an opera performance for ‘Kanji Anla’ festival. During the play, some actors dressed as demons entered the stage while a live pig tied by its legs was hanging in front of them. In a bone-chilling act, one performer reportedly slit the pig’s abdomen and put its meat in his mouth. No one from the audience protested the act as the play went on. Furthermore, the use of wild animals was observed on another stage blatantly violating wildlife laws. An environmental activist from Berhampur has raised the issue on social media ‘X’, tagging the PCCF and wildlife officials urging immediate action.

Responding to the viral video, forest guard Gharamani Panigrahi from Hinjilicut stated that two performers and members of the organising committee have been summoned for questioning