Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan Friday tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared photographs from their wedding ceremony.

“QUBOOL HAI,” wrote Khan in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

The 37-year-old actor wore a heavily embellished sharara suit for the nikaah ceremony, while Darbar opted for a sherwani.

The couple hosted their chiksa and mehendi ceremonies earlier this week.

Khan, who has acted in films such as “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year”, “Ishaqzaade” and “Begum Jaan”, had announced her wedding to Darbar December 1.

“It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony.

“We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat,” the couple had said in a note.

Last week, the actor shared an animated video on Instagram, explaining how they bumped into each other during the lockdown and soon started dating.

On the work front, Khan will be seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer political drama series “Tandav”. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series will release January 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.