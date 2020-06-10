Mumbai: Ahead of International Yoga Day, actor Kunal Kemmu has been giving yoga tips to his little daughter Inaaya. He is also teaching her how to chant “Om”.

Wednesday, Kunal took to Instagram and posted a video that shows the father-daughter duo meditating.

“Preparing for World Yoga Day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day,” Kunal wrote.

A lot of Kunal’sHindi film industry colleagues and social media users were soon gushing about little Inaaya.

Actress Sayani Gupta commented: “Oh my god. The cutest thing ever. That little finger in the mudra is so cute.”

Actress Mandana Karimi commented: “adorable.”

On the work front, Kunal, who last impressed the audience with his brutally cold act in Malang, has Loot Case and Abhay 2 in his kitty.