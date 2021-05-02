Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu is all packed up but has nowhere to go this weekend. He urges everyone to stay at home.

Kunal posted a string of pictures on Instagram, where he is seen posing besides a suitcase dressed in a night suit. In the image, the actor is seen surrounded by clothes and sneakers.

“All packed up but nowhere to go this weekend? Clean up, tidy things around, hold tight and stay at home. This too shall pass. #StayHome #StaySafe,” Kunal wrote as caption.

Last year, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller “Malang” and the OTT-release heist comedy “Lootcase”, besides the web series “Abhay 2”.

IANS