Mumbai: Chennai Express actress Priyamani recently opened up about self-care and body positivity. According to her, being happy is of utmost importance and the shape of a body should not really be taken into contention.

Spilling some beans on the same, Priyamani said, “I would not say go for a heavy workout. But being happy is of utmost importance. It is okay even if you are a plus-size person. Shell some time out to do what you love and take care of your health positively. Engage in a light workout or just do some household chores to get the body moving.”

Elaborating further, she added, “Women and girls need to be confident in their skin. The first step to self-love is having confidence.”

The south star also went on to talk about dealing with negativity and trolls on social media. “Social media is just part of your life and not your life. I like to show only what I want to show to the fans. If they like me for that good even if they don’t it is okay. Trolls feel that they have the authority to say what they want to say. Some people might take it very seriously. Social media is tricky,” Priyamani, who is also a part of the web series The Family Man said.