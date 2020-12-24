Mumbai: Ailing actor Rahul Roy Thursday shared photographs of a yogic lunch served by his sister Pia in hospital. The actor is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road where he is undergoing treatment.

Sharing photographs of his yogic lunch platter on his verified Instagram account, Rahul Roy wrote: “Today’s Yogic Lunch by my sister @priyankaroy_pia. All Super foods, fruits and dry fruits for my recovery. See you all super soon.”

Rahul Roy has been undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke in the end of November. The actor, who reportedly suffered brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC: Live The Battle In Kargil, was brought to Mumbai for treatment. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital and later shifted to the Mira Road hospital on December 8, where he is undergoing speech therapy, physiotherapy and other treatments.

Recently, Roy underwent angiography of the brain and heart. He took to social media to share the update with his fans and followers.

Roy keeps sharing his health updates on social media from time to time along with photographs of himself posing for the camera. His sister Pia and brother-in-law Romeer are constantly with him. He has a twin brother, Rohit Roy, in Canada.