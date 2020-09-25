Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh reached Friday morning the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rakul Preet Singh is currently recording her statement in the drugs probe linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said.

Rakul (29) was seen entering the NCB guest house, from where the central agency is operating, in Colaba around 10.30am. She has been summoned by the (NCB) as part of its probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

Rakul’s name had cropped up during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty. The ex-girlfriend of Sushant has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, the official said.

Earlier, Rakul was to record her statement Thursday, but her team had claimed she had not received summons from the NCB. The probe agency reached out to her Thursday following which she acknowledged the summons, the official said.

Besides Rakul, actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi are also slated to join the NCB investigation Friday, the official informed.

An NCB team had raided Ravi’s residence at Versova in the western suburbs Thursday, the official said. The team also had carried searches at the residence of a TV actor-couple who was also quizzed by NCB officials, he said.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput’s alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to ‘join the probe’.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.