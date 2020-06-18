Mumbai: Even though Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life Sunday, he still lives on and will continue doing so in the hearts and minds of people. Since his untimely demise, there has been a distinct division in the Hindi film industry. Various theories have been floated regarding his death. A section of them blamed some of the bigwigs of the film fraternity for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. These have prompted Mumbai Police to investigate the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

10 persons interrogated

So far the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 10 persons regarding Rajput’s death. Among them are the actor’s friends, family members and aides. It was the turn of actor Rhea Chakraborty to record her statement Thursday with the Mumbai Police. It is not known what Rhea Chakraborty said. She is also allegedly known as the late actor’s girlfriend. Both have on their various social media platforms posted pictures of their trips abroad together.

It should also be stated here that the Maharashtra government has ordered an investigation into allegations of professional rivalry which led to Rajput suffering from depression. However, Wednesday one of Rajput’s close friend Mukesh Chhabra informed the police that he was not aware of any professional rivalry. Chhabra, worked with Rajput in a film. He, described Rajput as an ‘intelligent actor and very private’. Meanwhile police has said that everyone closely associated with Rajput will be interrogated.

Dad unaware of depression

Earlier Rajput’s father had informed the police that he was not aware why his son was suffering from depression. The statements of his cook, caretaker and managers have also been recorded.

It is because of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that the police are investigating into Rajput’s death. Deshmukh had said on Twitter that police will probe into the depression that Rajput suffered due to professional rivalry.

Memorable films

Rajput debuted in the 2013 film Kai Po Che. Some of his memorable films include PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. The last named film was widely appreciated. His death led to a deluge of tribute and recriminations on social media involving the Hindi film industry.