Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, has been granted bail in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead June 14. It has been said that Sushant allegedly committed suicide. However, a probe is still being conducted by the CBI over the mystery surrounding the actor’s death.

A special NDPS court granted Showik bail Wednesday in a case which was registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). It should be stated here that Rhea Chakraborty had also been arrested in the same case, but she is currently out on bail.

A number of people had been arrested for their alleged involvement in procuring and supplying drugs to Sushant. Many other names had cropped up in the drug case and the NCB had grilled a number of actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. All however, had denied their involvement in the drug scandal.

Details to follow