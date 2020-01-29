Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan (Pataudi) has said that he finds the young squad of Team India quite impressive. Right now, he is rooting for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to take New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill’s wicket in the next match.

Chahal and Guptill recently became Internet sensations after the former was caught letting out a Hindi swear word on live television Sunday after the second T20I between New Zealand and India.

After the game, Chahal took the microphone from anchor Jatin Sapru and took it to Guptill, who was chatting with the Indian opener Rohit Sharma. Chahal greeted the pair, to which Guptill responded with ‘Kya hai G***u?’ leaving Rohit in splits.

Speaking about Chahal and Guptill, Saif said: “The young players of the squad like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been very impressive. But what would be fun is to watch Yuzvendra Chahal take Martin Guptill’s wicket. If that happens, I’d love to see the experts break into a special ‘Ole Ole’ dance at the studio!”

The 49-year-old actor will also feature on Star Sports’ ‘Nerolac Cricket Live’ pre-show of the third T20I Wednesday, to promote his forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

IANS