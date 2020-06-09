Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt said Tuesday it is important for people to come forward and help the ‘dabbawalas’. The ‘dabbawalas’ are this city’s famed tiffin suppliers. However, with offices and business closed, the dabbawalas have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanjay Dutt shared a tweet of Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh. It said the government is helping the tiffin-box carriers in this time of crisis. , Dutt asserted they need all possible support.

“The ‘dabbawalas’ have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support them!” the actor wrote on Twitter. He tagged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s office, state cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray and actor Suniel Shetty in his tweet.

Dutt called the ‘dabbawalas’ the ‘second lifeline of Mumbai’, the first being the local train system. The minister said dabbawalas have put in more than 100 years of relentless service behind them for feeding the workforce every day.

“#MahaVikasAghadi government is committed to stand with them in times of crisis due to lockdown. @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty,” Dutt wrote.

With the beginning of ‘Unlock-1.0, the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, several restrictions were relaxed Monday across the India. Easing of restrictions was also done in Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit state due to coronavirus.