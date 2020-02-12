Mumbai: Film and TV actor Shahbaz Khan against whom a molestation charge was filed Tuesday night by a teenage girl in Mumbai asserted Wednesday that he had not touched the girl, let alone molest her. Shahbaz instead said that he has filed a cross-complaint against the girl and her friends for abusing and trying to injure her daughter.

Shahbaz while talking on the issue completely denied the molestation charges. “I don’t know how police at the Oshiwara took the complaint without verifying facts,” said Shahbaz. In fact he alleged that the girl and her gang were trying to frame him and his family.

Narrating the entire turn of events, Shahbaz said that the girl who has filed the charges against him had some issues with his daughter who studies in Class 12. “One day the girl and a group of about 20 others comprising both boys and girls arrived at my building complex and started hurling abuses at my daughter. She alleged that my daughter was calling up her boyfriend which is totally wrong. My wife and daughter went down and clarified. I was not there then. We did not take any legal action against them as they are kids and it would have implications in future,” informed Shahbaz.

“However, things did not end there. A few days later, my daughter was pillion riding with her friend on the Andheri road. This girl came up from behind them and pushed my daughter off the moving two-wheeler. Then she hit her twice on the head before escaping. Luckily my daughter did not suffer any grave injuries,” Shahbaz stated.

Shahbaz said that then he had lost his cool and had gone to the girl’s locality along with his wife and warned her not to harm his daughter. “The next thing I know is that a molestation complaint against me has been filed at the Oshiwara police station and that I have touched the girl inappropriately. More shocking the police accepted the complaint without any proof whatsoever,” Shahbaz stated.

“I filed a cross-complaint against her but where my daughter was bashed up, that jurisdiction is at Versova police station. So in the night, we went there and got the FIR done against the girl and the boys who were abusing her,” added Shahbaz.

The actor is quick to point out that CCTV footage in the locality where he met the girl and her friends would prove that he is innocent. “But even then I am aghast at the charges mentioned,” he added.

PNN & Agencies