Sambalpur: Hindi film actor turned philanthropist Sonu Sood has provided a smartphone to a meritorious tribal student from Sambalpur district.

Mentioning about the meritorious student Lipsa, her friend Chhabi Rani had tagged the actor in a tweet September 1 supplicating for help for her friend who is preparing for upcoming NEET examination. Narrating about her family’s poor financial condition, she had asked for a smartphone for her friend.

Lipsa, a resident from Chandan Nagar area under Khetrajpur of Sambalpur district, had secured 90.6 per cent marks in HSC and 93 per cent in Plus II Examinations and is going to appear in the national-level entrance test.

Ten days after the tweet, the actor’s team contacted Chhabi Rani and Sanjit Mohanty, a local leader.

It was when Mohanty confirmed that Lipsa is a brilliant student and is going to appear NEET, the actor’s office asked Mohanty to buy a smartphone from local market and deliver it to her.

The gift will go a long way in helping her prepare for NEET, Lipsa said.

A member of the actor’s team talked to Lipsa over video call, wishing delighted Lipsa all success in her life. The actor will also talk to her in a day or two, it was learnt.