Cuttack: In a fresh development in the case of marital discord between actor turned politician Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini, the former has written a letter to DGP Abhay seeking police protection.

Referring to a viral audio clip, he has urged the top cop to get the case investigated and provide him police protection.

Mohanty said the audio clip that went viral last month is a telephonic conversation and the persons involved in the conversation are talking in a way suggesting it to be chat between him, his wife Varsha and her two sisters. The entire conversation was abusive.

The MP further stated that the content of the audio clip suggests that a conspiracy is afoot against his family. He further added that the clip also indicates that his wife’s eldest sister Bananee Sahu is also abusing and torturing her in-laws.

Mohanty has requested DGP Abhay seeking an investigation to identify the authenticity of the voices in the clip. He has sought stringent action against conspirators if the voices were found to be fake and security cover if the voices were found to be true.

Notably, Varsha had lodged an FIR at Purighat Police Station Friday evening mentioning that Anubhav has made the clip viral intentionally to tarnish her image.

