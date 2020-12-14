Mumbai: Hindi film star Varun Dhawan Monday offered fans a glimpse of how he might look when he grows old with a quirky post on social media.

Varun shared three photos on his verified Instagram account that show him as a young boy, in his current age, and as an old man with salt and pepper beard and grey hair, a look he created using photo-editing apps.

He captioned the collage with a touch of humour. “Life in isolation. Swipe right to see me age,” he wrote.

The actor was referring to the fact that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently living in isolation. Varun tested positive while shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

His co-star Neetu Kapoor and the film’s director Raj Mehta also tested positive during the outdoor stint. Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima later informed netizens that the senior actress has tested negative and is better.