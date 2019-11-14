Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey, who will soon be seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak, only has glowing praise for Deepika Padukone, his co-star in the film.

“It was great working with her (Deepika Padukone). I have always said this that she is one of the finest co-actors I have worked with in my career,” said Vikrant Massey, while interacting with the media here Wednesday.

Deepika and Vikrant have been cast together for the first time in Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In the film Deepika Padukone plays the role of Laxmi while Vikrant essays her boyfriend’s character.

About the overall experience of working in Chhapaak, Vikrant said: “I really had a nice experience working on the film. We have completed the shooting and it is to release in two months’ time, so, I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled to hit the screens January 10, 2020.

IANS