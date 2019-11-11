Nobody is perfect in this world, not even our celebrities. Affairs and breakups are common in the glamorous world as stars often end up cheating on their spouses and opt for second marriages.

Here are three handsome actors who opted for second marriage:

Saif Ali Khan: He fell for Kareena on the sets of Tashan. The chote nawaab of Hindi film industry got married to his begum in 2012 in a complete royal affair. However, this was not the first marriage of Saif as he was earlier married to much older Amrita Singh against the wishes of his family.

Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta’s marriage sadly lasted for about 15 years. Aamir started getting close to his friend Kiran Rao who was then assisting Asutosh Gowarikar for the movie Lagaan. It was in the year 2002, Aamir and Reena officially got divorced and in 2005 and Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao.

Dharmendra: Dharmendra’s marriage with Prakash Kaur was ruined when he fell for the dream-girl, Hema Malini. In order to get married to Hema malini, Dharmendra converted his religion to Islam. Although, Hema’s parents were against this wedding, Dharmendra exchanged wedding vows with his lady love in 1979 after overcoming all hurdles.

PNN