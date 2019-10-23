There are several actors who would want to hide their macho identity and play transgenders’ roles onscreen. Our Hindi film is blessed with some of the finest actors who have taken up the challenge and delivered some memorable roles of transgender.

Here we have a list of those actors who have played transgender roles on the silver screen:

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar will come in a transgender look for his forthcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. This film is based on a south film, in which Akshay plays a character who is possessed by a transgender spirit. Akshay plays the lead who has shouldered the responsibility of portraying the character well without making it look exaggerated.

Ashutosh Rana: Ashutosh Rana played the role of a transgender named Lajja Shankar Pandey who gave the audience enough reason to be remembered with his performance in Sangharsh. In his character, he used to abduct children and sacrifice them in front of god. Ashutosh was applauded for his character and is still remembered for his weird looks. The conviction with which Ashutosh Rana played the delusional psychotic killer is one of the best in the Indian cinema.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar: Sadashiv Amrapurkar bagged several noteworthy awards for portraying Maharani Character in the film Sadak. Amrapurkar played a notorious role as a transgender, who doubled up as a heinous pimp.

Mahesh Manjrekar: Mahesh Manjrekar with his role of a transgender in Kangana Ranaut and Paras Arora starrer Rajjo played the role of Begum, who used to run a brothel and the role received accolades from all corners.

Paresh Rawal: One of the most talented actors, Paresh Rawal played a transgender character in 1997 flick Tamanaah. The film starred Pooja Bhatt, Sharad Kapur, and Manoj Vajpayee and it was based on the depiction of transgenders’ struggles.

PNN