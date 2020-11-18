Mumbai: Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam talks of self love in her new social media post, flaunting a perfectly sculpted frame.

The picture, posted on Instagram, shows Elli in a lacy white brassiere paired with army print shorts. Her back is towards the camera and she turns flash to smile.

“Remember to Love yourself,” she wrote to fans, with a long list of tags such as #fitness, #healthylifestyle, #embrace#love, #yourself, #stayfit, #happy#grateful, #humble, #live, #laugh, #be#beautiful, #authentic, #you#ElliAvrRam, and #yourstruly”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

The actress will soon be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled With You. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year.