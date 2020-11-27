Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a photo from her meeting with Sanjay Dutt but many fans of the actress, who has often spoken against nepotism and drug mafia in Hindi film industry, have termed the action as hypocrisy.

Tweeting a photo of the meeting, the actress wrote: “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health.”

Sanjay Dutt, who recently declared he has become cancer-free after treatment, replied to her tweet saying: “It was nice meeting you. Thank you for all your love and good wishes. Stay blessed @KanganaTeam.”

The meeting however has not gone down too well with many among Kangana’s followers.

“Who is the biggest hypocritical woman in the World @KanganaTeam,” a user wrote.

Another user commented: “Today u lost all the respct Kangana. He had no lung cancer , it was a publicity stunt for his movie sadak2.. no stage 4 lung cancer moves so much disease free like he is. Supporting him makes u a looser as well.”

Another wrote: “This is “DUAL COLORS” of Kangna!!U will lose us now…Sorry !!”

“Y share a cosy pic wid dis underworld goon?! He is just a terror linked anti-national mafia & a BIGTIME Druggie who is in the garb of “BULLYWEED ACTOR,” one netizen tweeted, referring to Sanjay Dutt, who had earlier battled drug addiction and is the son of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.