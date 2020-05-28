Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has set up a sprawling new workspace in the posh Pali Hill locality of Mumbai, for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

At a rumoured cost of Rs 48 crore, Bungalow No. 5 at Pali Hill has been revamped altogether to set up a new workplace for the actress. Kangana has collaborated with designer Shabnam Gupta to set up the studio of her dreams.

Sources revealed the entire environment of the workspace is plastic free. The facility also has an open café. Kangana’s personal office will be on the top floor.

The conference room has textured walls, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom-made chairs. In fact, most of the furniture is customised and handmade.

There is a separate space for meditation, too.

Overall, the decor is a blend European modern architecture and old-world ethnicity.

IANS