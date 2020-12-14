New Delhi: Kiara Advani is one of the most promising actresses in the Hindi film industry. Six years after she made her debut in Fugley, her career is in a cruise mode. Kiara Advani has impressed in blockbuster movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and the digitally released Lust Stories. However, the Bollywood actress has said that there is much more that she wants to achieve in life.

Kiara was last seen in the latest Bollywood theatrical release Indoo Ki Jawaani. She was asked if she has achieved it all in a short span of time. “I definitely can’t say that because I feel like there is so much more I want to achieve. There are so many more directors I want to work with. I have a list of people I want to work with. So how can I say that I have achieved it all. But now I am on the right path,” Kiara said.

“I can say that I am in a happy phase in my career when it comes to the kind of roles I am getting to play. People are putting their faith in believing that I can carry certain roles. They are offering such roles to me. I am in a happy space in my career,” added Kiara.

The actress is all set to resume shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Shooting for the film had stopped in Chandigarh after co-actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh tested positive for COVID-19. Sources said that Kiara and Anil Kapoor will shoot their scenes in the movies while Varun and Neetu recover from the virus.

It should be stated here that a couple of days back, Neetu’s daughter had tweeted that her mother has recovered from COVID-19. It is expected that she will join the shooting in a few days in Chandigarh.

Sources also said that Anil, Kiara and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli will resume their portions of the film this week itself.