Mumbai: Actress Konkona Sensharma has given a quirky yet stylish twist to draping a saree in her new post on social media.

In an Instagram picture she has posted, Konkona is seen sporting a cotton saree paired with a powder blue shirt.

“When you don’t have a matching blouse!” Konkona explained her style statement, in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Her friend and actress Tillotama Shome really liked her look and commented: “Sooooo beautiful Koko.”

The actress’s latest release is Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the ‘tehrvi’ function after the head of the family passes away.

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa, and marks the directorial debut of actress Seema Pahwa.