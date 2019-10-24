Mumbai: Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress Kriti Kharbanda’s latest pictures are breaking the net. Kriti made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni.

She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with a supporting role in the 2016 thriller Raaz: Reboot, but shot to prominence via the 2017 romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Now she is in the limelight for her ravishing pictures which are rounding in the social media platform.

Take a look:

She has received accolades including a SIIMA Award and two nominations for the Filmfare Award South.

In 2017, Kharbanda starred in two films: the comedy drama Guest in London and the romantic comedy Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

In 2018, she made a cameo appearance in Karwaan and the female lead in a Kannada film Dalapathi. Her other releases in the year were Veerey Ki Wedding and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Her upcoming films are Sajid Nadiadwala’s reincarnation comedy Housefull 4, wherein she is portraying Rajkumari Meena/Neha, Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and a travelogue Tamil film Vaan opposite Dulquer Salmaan.