Lauren Gottlieb, who rose to fame with Remo D’Souza’s 2013 film ABCD (Any Body Can Dance), recently tied the knot with her partner Tobias Jones in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy June 11.

The couple headed to Bali for their honeymoon, and the new bride has now shared some sultry photos from their romantic getaway.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “The best view is you! Honeymoon Bali.”

On the personal front, a few days ago Lauren had posted pictures from her white wedding in Italy. She captioned them:

“Mr. & Mrs. Jones 11.06.2025

On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We’ve always felt this love was out there—a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we’ve ever dreamt of!”

On the professional front, Lauren was the runner-up in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013. She returned to the show in 2015 as a judge.

She has also featured in several music videos, including Badshah’s Mercy, Harrdy Sandhu’s Dance Like, and Fazilpuria’s Million Dollar.