Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde flaunted her new hairstyle through her latest social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of herself where she was seen running her hair through her freshly chopped short hair.

The actress captioned the post, “I’m a short hair girlie now (sic)”, followed by a smiling face emoticon.

Reacting to her new look, users dropped comments such as “Short Hair or Long… You’re the best girlie”, “Love this one you”, “You looking gorgeous”, and “Beautiful hair , stunning look , Pooja u are so beautiful”, along with others.

Pooja’s feed is full of such lovely updates from both her personal and professional life.

Recently, the Deva actress treated her Instagram family with a glimpse of her latest workout session.

She uploaded a fun video of herself walking backwards on a treadmill in style while recording herself from her phone.

Pooja opted for an orange crop top, along with matching shorts as her athleisure.

On the professional front, Pooja was recently seen as the leading lady in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

Joining them were Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar, who were seen as the ancillary cast.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and his father, David Dhawan, after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was out in the cinema halls 5th June this year.

The camera work for the drama was handled by Ayananka Bose with Ritesh Soni as the head of the editing department.

‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ is expected to be David Dhawan’s final directorial film.