Bhubaneswar: Actress Prakruti Mishra filed a complaint against a web channel at Mancheswar police station Wednesday for harassment, defamation and cyber bullying.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Prakruti shared copies of the FIR that she filed against the miscreants.

In her complaint she wrote: “Few days back, I was a victim of cyber bullying after posting a brand endorsement photograph on my social media. Many of us, celebrities, irrespective of our gender, face vicious cyber attacks on personal level which sometime drag our families as well.”

“These type of attacks sometimes turn into real threats causing a great deal of mental agony and harm to individuals and their families. I would like to take this opportunity to thank and personally show my gratitude to Odisha Cyber Crime Department, the Commissionerate of Police-Bhubaneswar, DCP-Bhubaneshwar, DG Police-Odisha, IIC- Mancheswar Police Station-Bhubaneswar for helping me and my family during this trying period, where we were going through mental depression for all the fake stories and unethical comments that were pouring in on my social media accounts and other news portals,” she wrote.

“Cyber bullying is not acceptable if it is happening with u also, Please speak up and expose those people taking the help of police and other law enforcement agencies which will help you to protect your fundamental rights,” she added.

“I am an actor by profession and my identity is not my father’s name when it comes my professional life. It’s the duty of an actor to get associated with brands and endorse them legally and lawfully. I have lodged an FIR against the news portal and every individual who came up to harass me and my family unethically. I hope this step of mine will help journalists, individuals and news portals to start creating an environment of positivity and not spread negative, misleading information!” she continued.

The Odisha-born actress stressed that she won’t hesitate to take a firmer step if her parents are subjected to cyber bullying.

Online trolling has resulted in several big celebrities distancing themselves from social media. Most notably, actress Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter a while ago after being targeted by trolls online.

PNN