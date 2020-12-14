Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the mood for casual chic in her new post on social media. She wittily calls herself a blue jean baby describing the style.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans. She completed her look with powder grey boots and basic make-up.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Blue jean baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for the upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled ‘Text For You’.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she connects with a man across the town who is suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Priyanka’s co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander.

Priyanka Chopra is ‘blue jean baby’i