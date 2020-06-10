Mumbai: Amid India slowly unlocking, actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen having a good time. She went out cycling on the streets of Mumbai.

Rakul took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of her cycling. In the videos, she is seen wearing a mask and dressed in a black t-shirt.

“This is so much fun. So, I’m out cycling today,” she said in the first clip, which she captioned “First time cycling”.

Rakul said: “Some form of cardio I haven’t done before… for everybody who thinks that I am wearing a mask and not giving myself a breathing space. I am because yesterday there were a lot of comments that I shouldn’t be walking with a mask on. I am not doing anything which increases my heart rate too much.”

The actress, who recently gained a fan following of 14 million on the photo-sharing website, will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, and Bhushan Kumar. Rakul Preet will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, which co-stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.