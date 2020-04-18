Mumbai:The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has been harsh on many, and actress Richa Chadha is doing her bit. She has taken to donating food to a Gurudwara here, and has urged others to follow suit.

The actress came to know that the Gurudwara had been providing meals to the needy. Then she decided to offer help.

“It’s the time when our humanity is being tested and I believe in the goodness in people. People have really come together. This pandemic is bringing out the worst and best in humans. While some are making racist, communal comments, civil society is going out of its way to care of animals, along with humans. It’s not about the big gestures or who donated how many crores (of money). I am only talking about this, because I urge others to do the same, take baby steps,” said Richa.

When she contacted the people at the Gurudwara, they said they will accept ration and not money.

“So I went with the amount of groceries I could procure nearby, which was little, like 10-20 kgs. Now I have learnt that they need as much as 250 kgs every single day, so I am figuring out a wholesale place that can get me food grains and pulses in that large quantity,” she said.

She understands that many people can’t afford to donate lots of money, but that shouldn’t stop them from doing their bit.

“Even if you can support one person, or one family at this time, that’s good. People may ask ‘how does it make a difference? It’s just one person’. But it makes a difference to that one person because that person is no longer hungry. We must be kind to each other in these times,” she concluded.