Mumbai: In the latest update of ‘Me Too’ case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Richa Chadha has released a statement. In it she has stated through her lawyer that she will take legal action against the person who has dragged her name into the controversy.

The statement reads, “Our Client Ms Richa Chadha’ condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had shared the statement of lawyer Priyanka Khimani on his official Twitter and Instagram account.

He was supported by veteran directors Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and others. These filmmakers have appealed not to misuse the #MeToo movement.

It is worth mentioning that actor Payal Ghosh had mentioned in an interview with a news agency that the director had forced himself on her. She accused him of playing adult movies in front of her and opening his trousers before her.

She even had tweeted “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!” (sic).