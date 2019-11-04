Mumbai: Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Parvati in popular show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is one of the most good looking actresses on Indian Television.

Her instagram pictures are proof that Sonarika is a real diva. Her social media account is filled with gorgeous pictures that make fans go gag over her beauty. She enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the most loved Telly actresses.

She can give many Bollywood actresses a run for their money with her looks. Many lads have lost their hearts to her beauty. However, the beauty isn’t in any mood to get into a relationship. She is currently focusing on her career.

Recently, the gorgeous had made headlines for her personal life. A look at her social media account and one will find umpteen number of adorable clicks with her special friend Vikas Parashar.

Their closeness in the umpteen number of clicks, made gossip mongers raise their eyebrows. In no time, rumours pertaining to Sonarika dating Vikas spread like wildfire and fans couldn’t stop beaming with joy.

However, Sonarika, in her usual soft spoken tone shrugged off the news calling them to be just rumours. “No, I am not dating Vikas at all. I really don’t like it when people simply write about my personal life without even cross checking once.”

“Yes, Vikas is a dear friend and extremely special. But I am not dating him as of now. I have very few friends over all and majority of them are not even in the country, they are scattered everywhere. Talking about Vikas, I have known him since years now and he is a very very good family friend. Yes, he is my valentine but we are not dating.”

She further said, “I usually do not like talking about my personal space but I think, for this I needed to. If ever, I get into a relationship, I will be the first one to let everyone know about this. But for now, I am not dating Vikas. ”

