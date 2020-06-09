Mumbai: Actress Tisca Chopra says the unlocking of India after over two months of lockdown will be a true test, because this may be a time that demands maximum self-discipline from all.

Tisca took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a green face mask, glasses and a green kurta. The image seems to have been taken in an elevator.

She captioned the image: “Unlock diaries, Day 1. We aren’t, as a country, known for being self disciplined.. On the other hand we have a history of deep spirituality, where deepest self discipline has led to enlightenment.. This may be one of the only times that we may required to exercise maximum self discipline. A true test.”

She emphasised on stepping outside when necessary. “Doctor, friends across hospitals are saying they are overwhelmed and exhausted. Hospital beds are full, ICUs are crammed with cases, ambulances are taking 12 to 24 hours to arrive.. This is not the time for a walk at Juhu beach or to step into a mall. Yes we have been cooped up, but some more, a little more I implore you,” she said.

“Unlocking is an economic decision not a medical one. I hope you will be wise.. much love to all of you.. stay safe, stay in. Please. Love T.”

Restaurants, shopping malls, hotels and religious places Monday threw their doors open to the public over nearly two and a half months after the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown was imposed across the country Monday.

The businesses will, however, have to follow stringent guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to control the spread of the highly viral disease.

IANS