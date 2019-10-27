Mumbai: There are many actresses in the film fraternity who got married when they were at the peak of their careers.

Here’s a list of such actresses:

Asin

Asin received applauds in Aamir Khan’s film Ghajini (2008). Then she appeared in the film Ready (2011) with Salman Khan and Akshay’s film Housefull 2 (2012). Asin got settled in 2016 with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. After her marriage, she distanced herself from films. Today is Asin’s birthday.

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor got married to boyfriend Anand Ahuja last year. According to reports, Sonam got married when she was at the peak of her career. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma started her film career in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and then gave many hits, including Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and PK (2014). Anushka married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in 2017 in the peak of her career.

Bhagyashree

The beautiful actress Bhagyashree, who came in the public eye from the blockbuster film Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) with Salman Khan, also found her life partner at that time. Bhagyashree preferred to settle down with actor-turned-producer Himalaya Dasani in 1990.

Neetu Singh

Actress Neetu Singh, who made everyone crazy with her beauty in 1970s and 80s, acted as a lead actress in about 20 odd films. During this, she fell in love with actor Rishi Kapoor. They tied the knot 22 January 1980 in Mumbai, after a much publicized engagement that was the talk of the Hindi film industry.