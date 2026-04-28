New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff got nostalgic as he shared a picture of his visit to Subhash Ghai’s office, the place where he signed his first film, Hero.

Shroff landed his first lead role in Ghai’s 1983 film Hero, where he essayed the role of Jai Kishan. The film went on to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office.

The actor shared a picture from the office on his Instagram handle Monday. “Blessed to return to the place where my journey began! Walking into Subhash ji’s office, now renamed Pooja, where I signed my first film, ‘HERO’! My good wishes, always,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The film revolved around a henchman who kidnaps Radha (Meenakshi Seshadri), the daughter of a police commissioner, on behalf of his boss.

His role served as a breakthrough, following which, the actor went on to feature in several films such as Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan and 1942: A Love Story, among others.

His latest work is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film released in 2025.