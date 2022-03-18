Mumbai: ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ fame Adaa Khan agrees that career is important for every professional. Not many know that she never imagined becoming an actor.

Showbiz happened to her accidentally.

“I was spotted at the restaurant in Bandra and that’s how I got my first project. It’s been a great journey. I am grateful to have come this far,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as ‘Amrit Manthan’, ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ and ‘Naagin’.

Struggle and insecurities are part of everyone’s journey. “Each one of us again has to go through it and that’s how we reach a point in our career. Our struggles help us respect our job and when we look back we see that we have come this far,” she adds.

The motivation to continue with this journey came from fans, shares Adaa. “The love of the audience inspired me. God has been kind and gave me some amazing shows and obviously once you’ve entered the field you don’t want to look back. You want to achieve more and do more or want to explore more as yourself, as an actor. And of course my mom always wanted me to become successful and that’s what keeps me going,” she says.

In the current scenario in spite of films, OTT and television opening many doors, there is an increase in competition and unemployment.

“The competition is definitely increasing and the whole way of casting has completely changed unlike what it was earlier. It’s more of social media engagement how the casting is done now. That really sometimes annoys me a lot, because earlier it was all about the talent, hard work and performance. Now most of the time it’s one the basis of social media following, and it definitely does disappoint me,” she expresses her point of view.

Every actor wants his or her project to become a hit but nothing is in anyone’s hand. “As actors, it’s our job to give our best. And whether that project will be hit or not, it’s not in our hands. It is obviously the script, the directors, the writers and everything that is there and we as an actor are here to do our job and give it our best.

“We always pray that our projects will be a hit and this is all we can do and the rest is all on God and the audience. At the same time I also believe in luck and destiny. Luck is very important and it is what takes us forward. And destiny is also simultaneously important because you will definitely get what is written in your destiny, whatever you do,” she says.

Adaa is happy with the way her career has shaped. “We all are greedy and feel that it could’ve been better than this. These are all the ways which put you down. I always feel that if you work hard, God will be kind. I feel lucky to have bagged some good shows and Inshaallah I am working hard to push the graph upward. I hope and pray for the best always,” she adds.

On her career goals, the actor begins by reiterating her faith in destiny. “Whatever good show comes my way, I’ll grab that and definitely going to get better as an actor and see myself improving, and learning. This is a process and you need to grow as a performer and human being throughout your life. So I always want to keep the career graph moving up and get more and more love from everyone and keep entertaining the audience,” she concludes.