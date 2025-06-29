Puri: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his family members attended the Rath Yatra here and offered prayers to the sibling deities Saturday.

Accompanied by wife Priti, son Karan and other family members, Adani paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra by standing in front of their chariots near Gundicha Temple, considered the deities’ aunt’s house.

Taking to X, Adani said, “I feel blessed to have had the privilege of witnessing the divine Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Seeing the Lord Himself among devotees is an experience of the pinnacle of humility, simplicity, and compassion.”

Adani added, “May the grace of Lord Jagannath always remain upon the holy state of Odisha, India, and its people.

Jai Jagannath!” The industrialist was welcomed by the administration and servitors, and was offered ‘patta bastra’ and flowers.

PNN