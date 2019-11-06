New Delhi: Sports apparel designer and manufacturer Adidas Wednesday revealed Uniforia – the Official Match Ball for UEFA EURO 2020. Named in honour of the unity and the euphoria that football can bring, the ball is designed to celebrate the togetherness that next year’s tournament will inspire across the continent as part of its new look for 2020.

Drawing inspiration from the tournament’s revamped format which will see it played out across 12 different European countries for the first time ever, Uniforia’s design commemorates the notion of crossing bridges, blending borders and diversity of fan and athlete through a unique blend of art and football. These elements were the starting point for the design process of the ball which began in 2018.

Anika Marie Kennaugh, Product Designer at Adidas, commented: “When designing an Official Match Ball, we always look to reflect culture; what is the spirit of the street that we can proudly showcase in the stadium. What we saw in our cities is the need to come together and unite for change. As one of the major sporting events in the world, UEFA EURO2020TM is a great opportunity to proudly showcase the power of unity and to celebrate sport as a connector of people, ideas and creativity.”

Uniforia’s design features bold, black brush-stroke style lines running across the ball, symbolising the blurring of boundaries and crossing of borders as reflective of the competition’s new transcontinental format. These broad strokes are interjected with flashes of bright, light colours throughout, as a celebration of the tournament’s diversity and bringing together of different cultures.

As a celebration of unity to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition, UEFA EURO2020TM will be held across 12 countries — London, Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Munich, Budapest, Rome, Bucharest and Baku.

IANS