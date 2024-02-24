Mumbai: On the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday Saturday, actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared pictures from the sets of Heeramandi and thanked the Indian auteur for never allowing her to “give up”.

Aditi took to Instagram Saturday, where she shared two images.

One image had the actress-filmmaker duo on the set having a conversation while another has a selfie of the two.

The actress thanked the filmmaker for the unending inspiration.

“Happy birthday my dearestest sanjay sir. Thank you for the unending inspiration, Thank you for your genius mind, your heart full of love for never ever allowing us to give up!” Aditi said.

“Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing, the yummiest ghar ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram,” she further wrote.

The actress added: “And most most importantly thank you for your love, and the belief. Thank you for being you Sanjay sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you Love you sir.”

The upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks the OTT debut of Bhansali. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.