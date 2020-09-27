Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch officials Sunday interrogated Chinmayee Mohapatra, former girlfriend of deceased social worker Aditya Dash, for over two hours in connection with his mysterious death.

Three senior officials of the premier invetigating agency questioned Chinmayee whom the social activist’s family has been poiting out as a ‘psycho-lady’. Her advocate was also present during the interrogation.

That said, little is known about the questions posed to Chinmayee since the agency refrained from issuing a statement. The woman was tightlipped as well.

It may be mentioned here that Chinmayee had filed a report against the late social activist’s wife Bidyashree, relative Bismit Dash and others at Khaira police station in Balasore September 7 accusing them of trying to defame her. Bismit used to telephone her by posing as a Crime Branch officer, the woman had alleged.

In her report, the young woman had mentioned that Bismit harassed and maligned her by calling her a ‘psycho-lady’ following Aditya’s death.

PNN