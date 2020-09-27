Bhubaneswar: On occasion of World Tourism Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Odisha is a travellers’ delight.

Patnaik took to Twitter saying, “Odisha’s treasure of timeless monuments, heritage, idyllic natural beauty, captivating landscapes, diverse flora & fauna are a traveller’s delight. On #WorldTourismDay, reiterate commitment to unlock its vast potential in a post pandemic world”.

Naveen’s tweet also included a video of enchanting tourist sites of Odisha.

Meanwhile, state tourism department also organised a superbike rally in Bhubaneswar.

Named as ‘Kalinga Rides’, the rally took off from Infocity Square in Patia at 6:45am and ended at Dhauli Peace Pagoda at around 8:40am. Dozens of bikers participated in the event.

According to UN data, tourism employs one in every ten people on earth. Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, about 120 million direct tourism jobs are at risk in India. Tourism has been among the hardest hit of all sectors.

PNN