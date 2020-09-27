Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra who has earned the moniker ‘Odisha’s Sonu Sood’ has turned again a messiah for a needy girl and has been lauded on social media for the same.

The actor recently arranged for treatment of a poor girl Kuni Panda, who has been living in excruciating pain because of unusual swelling of her right wrist.

“I was very much pained and shocked after watching a video of Kuni on social media requesting for help to save her hand from being amputated. I felt sad that her hand which was alright seven months back had swollen to this extent because of some disease and she was suffering from unbearable pain,” the actor said.

“She had lost all hope of getting well. As I did not have Kuni’s phone number, I contacted the person who had uploaded her video. After going through her medical reports, I asked her to visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar once again. I also consulted with some the professors whom I personally knew,” Sabyasachi added.

The actor has informed that diagnosis of Kuni’s disease at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started and money would not be a bottleneck for her treatment as he has taken the responsibility on himself.

Kuni’s treatment will begin after a thorough diagnosis of her disease is done. She would again visit AIIMS here Monday for her next round of diagnosis, the actor informed.

Kuni is a native of Balipada village under Sadar block in Puri district. She belongs to a very impoverished family comprising a widowed mother and a younger brother. The girl had injured her hand after it got hit against a wall. Subsequently, she had also received an electric shock on the same hand after which the swelling and pain on her hand grew.

Kuni had previously visited SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and AIIMS Bhubaneswar where she was advised for surgery which would cost around Rs 1.5 lakh. Being poor, she was left with no other choice than to return home and endure the pain.

PNN