Bhubaneswar: In a major development that is likely to draw social activist Aditya Dash’s death case towards closure, Odisha Forensic Science Laboratory Thursday confirmed that motivational speaker Dash himself wrote the suicide note.

Government Railway Police (GRP) ADG Pranabindu Acharya said, “We matched the suicide notes with Dash’s earlier handwriting in the forensic lab and both were similar. The forensic report cleared that he must have written the notes in his diary.”

However, considering other investigation angles to the case, the GRP will continue to investigate the incident.

“The GRP is investigation Dash’s call details with his friends and others with whom he had regular conversation,” Acharya added.

It may be mentioned here that after a number of supporters of Aditya lodged an FIR alleging Aditya’s death to be a pre-planned murder case and not a suicide, GRP police had sent the purported suicide note to a forensic lab July 13 which mentioned that no one should be held responsible for his death.

The cops also sent his previous handwriting samples and signatures to the laboratory to clear the doubts on the authentication of the notes.

Notably, Aditya Dash’s body was found on railway tracks July 7 near Lingaraj Station in Bhubaneswar.

PNN