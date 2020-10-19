Mumbai: Anchor-actor Aditya Narayan, son of well-known singer Udit Narayan, is set to marry Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal. According to a report it will a very low-key affair attended only by close family and friends. The marriage will be solemnised in a temple December 1. Celebrations have deliberately kept low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not because Aditya has only Rs 18,000 in his bank account as suggested by some reports.

The Maharashtra government has banned gatherings of more than 50 people in any event to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is the main reason why celebrations will be held in a muted manner. A grand reception has been planned only after normalcy is restored in India. All these details were revealed by Aditya himself during an interview with ‘SpotboyE’.

Aditya and Shweta first met during Vikram Bhatt’s film Shaapit. During the shoot, the two got closer and fell in love. They have been in a relationship for more than 10 years. In between the two had parted ways briefly, but later patched up.

Earlier this year, a rumour broke that Aditya will be tying the knot with singer Neha Kakkar. She was a judge on Indian Idol 11, while he was the host of the show. Promos announced that they were to wed on Valentine’s Day (February 14). However, later on both said that the rumour was spread intentionally to promote the programme.