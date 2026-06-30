Mumbai: Actor Adivi Sesh has shared insights into why his upcoming film G2 holds a special place in his career.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he said that returning to shoot G2 in July is exciting, as the film has now reached an important stage in its making. He explained that each shooting schedule so far has carefully contributed to shaping the story, and the team is now closer to fully realising their creative vision.

Adivi shared, “Coming back to G2 in July feels exciting because we’re entering a crucial stage of the film. Every schedule has helped shape this story with a lot of care, and we’re now getting closer to bringing our vision to life. The love that audiences have shown the Goodachari franchise has always pushed us to think bigger and work harder, and that’s the approach we’ve carried into G2.”

“There’s still a lot of work ahead, but I’m looking forward to getting back on set with the team. I know fans have been waiting for this film, and we’re doing everything we can to make that wait worthwhile,” he added.

The upcoming spy action thriller also features Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. G2, the sequel to the much-acclaimed Goodachari, is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, who makes his directorial debut. He had previously worked as an editor and assistant director on the film Major. The project was officially announced by Adivi Sesh in December 2018, but its progress was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the film, Adivi had earlier said, “We’ve spent a lot of time building this film carefully, and now we’re entering the next stretch. Every schedule has taken us a step closer to telling the story the way we envisioned it. I’m looking forward to getting back on set in July because this phase includes some of the most important portions of the film.”

“The response to the Goodachari franchise has always motivated us to raise our own standards, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with G2. I know fans have been waiting patiently, and I hope the finished film rewards that patience.”