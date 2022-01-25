Mumbai: Makers of Major starring Adivi Sesh have announced the postponement of their film, after the new regulations about curfews and restrictions have been announced.

In an official statement, the makers said, “Given the current situation around the pandemic, we have decided to postpone the release of our film Major considering the best interests of everyone. Our film is a heartfelt tribute to a man who sacrificed his life for the nation. Honouring the spirit of his life and putting the safety and interest of the nation first, we have decided to release at a safer and more conducive time.”

The makers took to social media to share a post announcing the postponement of the release.

The film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s dedication, courage, sacrifices, and spirit of life, teamed with stunning visuals and an emotionally gripping story. Having curated an experience for the big screens, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film until further ease in the pandemic situation.

Recently, the makers released the lyrical version of the first song of the film in Telugu and Malayalam titled Hrudayama and Pon Malare respectively, presenting the refreshing chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

Offering a glimpse into the film, the makers released the teaser touching upon the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life from early childhood, teenage romance, glorious years in the army, bringing to screen his valour till he laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.