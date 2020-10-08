Joda: The district administration took serious note of the death of a newborn after its delivery on roadside in Joda. The administration ordered an investigation into the incident Wednesday.

Notably, a tribal woman of Jalhari panchyat in Joda block delivered a baby on roadside Monday night near Mangala Temple in Joda. The baby had died soon after delivery.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got to know of the shocking incident after he was tweeted by someone. Keonjhar Collector directed Champua Sub-Collector Pratap Pritimaya to conduct the probe.

The sub-collector visited Tata Steel Hospital where he talked to chief medical officer Mahendra Kumar Tripathy, head of the obstetrics and gynecology department Dr Debajani Pattnayak, doctors of various departments and staff.

The sub-collector also met Sukamati Purty (who lost her baby) and her husband Kapilash Nayak about what difficulties they faced Monday night.

The sub-collector then left for the Joda government hospital and started an investigation about the incident.

Talking to reporters after the inquiry, the sub-collector said that preliminary investigation has found negligence on the part of the Tata Steel Hospital. “I would submit the report to the District Collector. Those who are found guilty of neglecting the patient and subsequent death of the newborn will be taken to task,” he observed, condemning such an incident.

During the investigation, executive officer of Joda municipality Suryamani Pattajoshi, Tata Steel head Rajesh Kumar, chief medical officer of the Tata Steel Hospital MK Tripathy and several others were present.

It may be noted here that the woman of Jalhari panchayat was admitted to Joda government hospital at 2 pm Monday. As her condition was critical, she was referred to Tata Hospital where no treatment was provided to her except for a COVID-19 test. She was referred back to a government hospital without arranging an ambulance.

Sukamati flanked by her husband and mother was walking on the road. On way to the government hospital, she delivered a baby on the roadside who died minutes later.

