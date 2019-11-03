Jhumpura: Taking forward the state government’s initiative to reach out to people in giving ‘good governance’, the Jhumpura tehsil authorities have conducted a camp court at Barakhandia village under Jhumpura revenue inspector (RI) circle Saturday.

Pending land disputes were resolved at the camp-court organised under ‘Ama Tehsil, Ama Gaon’ programme headed by Jhumpura tehsildar Janak Nayak, in presence of district urban development agency (DUDA) director Ghasiram Murmu, a report said.

According to reports, 26 encroachment cases were sorted out and penalty of Rs 42,000 was collected in this regard. Moreover, six applications received earlier for change of land types were granted and four landless families were given homestead land pattas.

25 people have applied for homestead land and 40 certificates were issued to others. Local villagers got the opportunity to move the court for resolution of land dispute matters.

Among others, RI Padmini Mahanta, additional RI Sabitri Tarai, tehsil supervisor Hrudananda Naik including other officials participated the camp-court, in order to facilitate quick disposal of cases.