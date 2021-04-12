Baliapal: The delay in land acquisition and opposition from locals has allegedly resulted in affected the ambitious river-based Subarnarekha port project in Balasore district. However, the administration has initiated steps to remove bottlenecks by organising public hearings.

It may be noted here that some local outfits have been opposing the development of the port project. They have voiced concern over loss of livelihood in fishing and agriculture in the coastal pockets.

The administration conducted a public hearing in Baliapal where people from various panchayats were present Saturday. The next hearing will be in Choumukh panchayat in the coming days.

Locals expressed their opinions on the benefits and disadvantages of the port in Baliapal area.

Chief project manager of the Subarnarekha project Abanikant Singh allayed fears of the people, stating that the port will be set up in the sea, about one-and-half-km from the coast. Livelihood of the people will not be affected while only some people will be displaced, he informed.

Singh also stated that after setting up of the port, there would be a lot of change in the road and transport system. The standard of living for people in Baliapal area will also improve, he added.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy said, “The displaced people will be adequately compensated while the port will create scope of ample employment for local people.”

Local people were told that the port will have no impact on paddy and betel farming and fishing.

Notably, Odisha state government had announced setting up of the port about 15 years ago. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for the port in 2019.

At a public rally in Bhograi in December 2006, the Chief Minister had announced the port project at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore at Kirtania.

However, just two days after this announcement, the location of the port was changed. The state government signed an agreement with the Chennai-based Creative Port Development Limited to set up this port at Choumukh.

The state has already handed over 692.68 acres of land to the port developers. A total of 961.18 acres is required for the port, it is said.

Chennai-based Creative Port Private Ltd (CPPL) proposes to build an all-weather deep-draft commercial port with an initial capacity of 10 million tonne per annum.

Tata Steel has signed an agreement with CPPL for 51 per cent equity in the project.

Locals affiliated to the Bhitamati Surakhya Committee fear that the project would displace a large number of people. Their livelihood depends on paddy farming, fishing, betel and betel nut farming will be impacted.

