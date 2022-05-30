Bolangir: The district administration has intensified the displacement process for the ongoing Lower Suktel irrigation project in Bolangir. Till date, 601 families have been displaced for the project. Sources said that the displacement process has also been initiated for people of Santenpalli. Reports said that earlier the work for the project often faced hindrances due to repeated agitations by the ousted families.

However in the past one year, work for the Suktel project is progressing smoothly as the administration has been sorting out various bottlenecks and effectively handling the displacement and rehabilitation issues. The Odisha government is eyeing to complete the project by 2023. As the displacement process has gained more pace in comparison to the past, the work of the muchawaited irrigation project is expected to be completed soon.

The administration started displacement Friday at Santenpalli and 79 families were moved from their houses on the first day, it was stated. Eight houses had been pulled down and these families have been paid the compensation as per the guidelines of the state government under rehabilitation and resettlement policy.

According to official sources, 50 families in Khagsabahal, 52 in Kakhale, 48 in Kankara and 57 in Kuntelsilat have been displaced so far.

However, despite receiving compensation, some families said that they would not be able to buy agricultural land with the amount they have got. They are worried over their livelihood. Mahadev Patel, Khageswar Patel, Jugeswar Patel, Gunanidhi Ray, Santosh Bag, Bkhatabahu Das, Yudhistir Sahu, Giridhan Rai, Naresh Dehuri and Premraj Patel of Santenpalli said that the government has paid Rs 45,000 to Rs 80,000 per acre of land in various categories.

However, they pointed out that to acquire land now they will have to shell out Rs 7 to 8 lakh per acre. So they are worried as to how they will manage such huge amounts.